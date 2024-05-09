Cargo terminal at Chandigarh airport top priority: Prem Singh Chandumajra

Prem Singh Chandumajra was elected an MLA for the first time in1985 and got a Cabinet berth in the Surjit Singh Barnala government. He defeated Congress stalwarts Sant Ram Singla, Capt Amarinder Singh and Ambika Soni in parliamentary elections and is now again contesting from Anandpur Sahib. Talking to Arun Sharma, he says people of Punjab have realised that the Congress and AAP have always deceived them by making false promises of corruption-free rule. The excerpts:

What are the main issues for the state?

Since Independence, all governments at the Centre adopted a biased attitude towards Punjab and Akalis always raised their voice against them. Despite the Congress ruling the Centre most of the time, the state Congress always compromised on issues related to Punjab. No wonder, the state had to lose some of its legitimate share in the distribution of river waters, its capital Chandigarh and a few Punjabi-speaking areas. Now, people under the AAP government in the state have been facing several issues like corruption, repression of all sections of society, particularly farmers, and lack of development. AAP’s senior leaders are facing corruption allegations. On the other hand, the Congress has adopted silence on these issues because they have political alliance with AAP in Chandigarh, Delhi and Haryana.

Do you blame only the Congress for the plight of the state?

The Congress and the NDA government took the state for granted and ignored its interests. Since 1947, it has remained at the Centre for most of the time and deprived Punjab of its due rights. During the last couple of years, the NDA government at the Centre also trampled upon the state rights. The BSF has been authorised to work up to 50 km from the international border, which directly gives the Centre the control over that area in the state. Besides, ending permanent representation of the state in the BBMB, blocking funds for rural development and other schemes and repression of protesting farmers has weakened the state in recent years.

What factors can help you enter Parliament sans BJP support?

Farmers were made to suffer when the three farm laws were introduced and now at the Haryana border. Keeping this in view, SAD has decided to go it alone. The ruling AAP also failed in opposing the Centre as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had apprehensions that he would be put behind bars like party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. So, no one should have any doubt over the fact that people would choose SAD candidates to raise their voice in Parliament.

What will be your priorities?

I remained an MP from Anandpur Sahib (2014-19). I was able to get gas pipeline for my constituency and brought the Chandigarh airport on the international map. If elected, I will get a cargo terminal at the airport so that fresh vegetables, fruits and milk from Punjab can be exported for the benefit of the farmers. I will also work on reopening borders at Attari and Hussainiwala for trade.

Do you think that your candidates can retain the seats?

Facing deception at the hands of the Congress, AAP and BJP, the people have already realised that SAD is the only party which has always championed for their cause. Punjabis have always shown their trust in SAD and this time also they will vote for SAD candidates.

