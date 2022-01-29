Mohit Mohindra: Carrying forward father's legacy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 28

It’s 9 am and Mohit Mohindra is out in the cold to go farm hopping, as he has to meet people of the constituency nurtured by his father. The youngster spares no smiles and assurances as he reaches out to voters, his social media team in tow.

Congress' Patiala Rural candidate Mohit Mohindra is a former cricketer and an advocate

At 31, he is among the youngest contestants

Besides visiting villages, he is quite active on the social media

As the Assembly elections get interesting by the day, Congress stalwart Brahm Mohindra’s heir Mohit Mohindra has embarked on a tough political journey. His father, a prominent Hindu face of the state politics, is also a Cabinet minister, has been a six-time MLA in his over 40 years of public service.

Mohit, who is a former cricketer and an advocate, has a daunting task of carrying forward his father’s five decades old political legacy. “I have been nurtured in an environment, where I had always seen him meeting constituency people or visiting villages. I always wanted to carry forward my father’s dream of nurturing his constituency’s people,” says Mohit, who is making a debut in electoral politics.

One of the youngest politicians in the polls, he is in fray on a Congress ticket from Patiala Rural, where his father is a sitting MLA. Mohit, 31, faces a stiff competition from incumbent Mayor Sanjiv Bittu, who is contesting on the Punjab Lok Congress ticket, Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha of SAD and Balbir Singh of AAP.

His rival SAD’s Jaspal Singh Chatha is banking on the “good work” done by the party in Punjab during its 10-year rule. AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh will be trying his luck second time in the polls. —

