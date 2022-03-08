CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 7

With just three more days to go for the counting of votes on Thursday, candidates and their chartered accountants (CAs) are on toes to ensure that the expenditure on the polls and the celebrations, if they win, “remains strictly in Rs 40 lakh limit”.

While the voting was over on February 20, the expenses incurred on celebrations, in case of victory, will be added to the candidate’s poll expenditure on Thursday.

With the Election Commission keeping a strict vigil on the expenditure in the Assembly polls, many candidates have roped in tax experts like CAs to ensure that their spending remains within the maximum limit. Further, the candidate has to make every payment and receive donation above Rs 10,000 by cheque/draft.

The CAs are not only helping the candidates avoid the “nitty-gritty” of maintaining the account books, but also providing them ample time to concentrate on other poll activities.

With the EC tightening its noose to prevent the misuse of monetary power in the elections by allowing videography of the campaigning, tax experts are of the view that it was almost impossible for the candidates to suppress their expenditure.

In every district, the administration has formed expenditure monitoring committee and accounting teams at the constituency levels, which would closely monitor the poll expenses of the candidates through shadow registers.

The CAs are having a tough time with the EC keeping a strict vigil on the poll expenditure. “The election expenditure should not go beyond the ceiling of Rs 40 lakh by any means,” said a CA from Ludhiana, whose firm is managing six candidates in these elections. “Candidates need special assistance from tax experts as we need to keep an eye on every rupee spent as any difference between expenditure made and reported can cause severe action,” he added.

“I have told my supporters to ensure that they keep their celebrations low profile after the win as the EC teams are on the prowl. Celebrations, including the distribution of sweets and firecrackers, can be added to the poll expenses,” said a SAD candidate.

“Supporters should wait for a couple of days after the poll code is lifted, so that the EC guidelines are not violated. I have managed the entire record of our candidate, but now we have a tough task to ensure that the supporters don’t do anything silly for the next one week,” said a Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, District Electoral Officer, Patiala, Sandeep Hans said their teams were still keeping a close eye on all candidates and it would continue till the poll code was in place. “This means any celebration after the win will be added to the expenditure limit of the candidates,” he said, adding the candidates and their tax experts get 30 days after the counting was over to submit their expenditure details that were later tallied by their teams.