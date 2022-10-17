Case against forest dept officials in Faridkot stirs controversy

Faridkot, October 16

Registration of a criminal case against four officials of the Forest Department, including a District Forest Range Officer and a Forest Block Officer, has stirred up a controversy. The officials have been accused of theft, trespassing and intimidation.

It is alleged that the officials stole building material, including bricks and took illegal possession of the land of the complainant, a politically-connected person.

Interestingly, on this 7 acres ‘disputed’ land, the Forest Department has developed a public park, growing hundreds of trees in the last 16 months, spending Rs 34 lakh with the help of hundreds of MGNREGA workers.

After receiving a complaint, the police claimed that Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amrit Pal Singh was summoned for investigation but he did not turn up. The DFO did not respond to The Tribune’s phone call and text messages. The police have nominated four officials, other than Amrit Pal Singh in this case.

Department officials said the ‘disputed’ land was property of the Rajasthan Government. The government is the owner of more than 2 lakh acres of land in south-western Punjab after it was acquired for the construction of a canal in 1958.

