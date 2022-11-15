Case against Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee member 'false', lawyers suspend work

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 14

Protesting against the registration of a case registered against Vishal Saini, a member of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee, advocates of Ropar, Nangal and Anandpur Sahib went on strike today. They claimed that Saini had been implicated in a false case because he had raised voice against the state government.

On Saturday, the police had registered a case at the Nangal police station on the complaint of stone crusher owner Dalbir Singh against Tikka Yashvir Chand, advocate Vishal Saini, Hardev Singh, Jarnail Singh, Surinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh allegedly for extortion from stone crusher owners.

Addressing a press conference today, Nangal Bar Association president Navdeep Singh Heera alleged that Saini had been implicated in a false case as he was vocal against illegal mining and raising the issues of common man.

Meanwhile, mining contractor Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, who was arrested on Friday allegedly for illegal mining, was produced in a Nangal court today from where he was sent to judicial custody.

Nangal SHO Danish Veer Singh said one of the accused Surinder Singh had already been arrested.

Meanwhile, Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee members today alleged that the case against its six members had been filed at the behest of mining mafia.

The committee appealed to the Chief Minister to get an inquiry conducted by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court or hand over the case to CBI.