 Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

The FIR is registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint of a member of the Sikh Talmel Committee

Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, August 31

The Punjab police have registered a case against director Bhushan Kumar, producers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and actor Meezaan Jafri on the charges of hurting religious sentiments after a song in the upcoming movie ‘Yaariyan-2’ allegedly shows the actor wearing a 'kirpan'.

The FIR was registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint of a member of the Sikh Talmel Committee, Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday night.

Police said the FIR had been registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

According to a complaint lodged by Harpreet Singh, a member of the committee, the actor was seen allegedly wearing a 'kirpan' -- a symbol of Sikh faith -- in a song in the movie.

The complainant said this had hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community as only a baptised Sikh can wear the 'kirpan' as per the Sikh Code of Conduct.

The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has already taken strong objection to the actor allegedly wearing the 'kirpan' in the song -- 'Saure ghar' -- from the film.

The SGPC has also filed a complaint with the Amritsar Police Commissioner.

Though the film's directors had claimed that the actor was wearing a 'khukri' (a curved knife) and not a 'kirpan' and that they have no intention to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs, the SGPC had said “we are not satisfied with your illogical clarification”. 

Reacting to the clarification of the film directors, the SGPC had said, “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a 'kirpan' and a 'khukri', and the way both are worn on one's body. We are not satisfied with your illogical clarification. Therefore, we are initiating the process of legal action in this case, as the concerned video song is still in public view and continuously hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community.” 

#Punjab Police #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

3
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

4
Trending

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

5
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

6
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

7
India

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

8
India

UP bus conductor found dead on railway track months after being sacked for halting vehicle to allow passengers to offer namaz

9
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

10
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Day 13 of hearing on Article 370

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

Provisions of ESMA already invoked against patwaris and kanu...

China yet to confirm President Xi’s in-person participation in G20 summit

China yet to confirm President Xi’s in-person participation in G20 summit

India is hosting G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 and ...


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials