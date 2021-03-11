Case filed against Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh for 'defaming' legal profession

Chandigarh, August 9
Advocate Sunil Kumar Mallan has filed a civil suit against Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh for allegedly using derogatory content against the legal fraternity.
While seeking damages, Mallan prayed for issuance of interim directions to the respondents for deleting the song and its lyrics from all media platforms, till the pendency of the case . YouTube, Hungama and 16 others have also been named as defendants in the suit. Mallan alleged the respondents created and played a song titled “8 Raflan” in which the image of the legal community has been defamed.
The court has issued a notice to the defendants to file their replies by September 8.
