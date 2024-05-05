Case registered against owners of 39 ‘unauthorised’ colonies

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 4

The municipal corporation has finally initiated action under Section 36 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, against 39 unauthorised colonies, which were identified in the survey by the MC’s Building Branch as well as Bathinda Development Authority. These colonies were developed in various areas of the city from 2013 to 2023.

A detailed report was sent by the MC Commissioner to the police on July 19, 2023. After investigation and approval of the SSP, the Abohar police have now registered a case against the owners. Some well-known Congress and SAD leaders here may also face the heat.

Those named in the FIR include former city Congress president Sudhir Kumar Nagpal, SAD business wing district president Mohinder Pratap Bathla, Sudhir Kumar (Durga Prasad’s son), Gopal Krishan, Manoj Soni, Brij Mohan, Narinder Pal, Hari Ram, Pushpa Devi, Balwant Rai, Varinder Pal Singh, Rajan Babbar, Sanjay Kumar, Joginder Singh, Raj Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Makhan Lal, Pramod Kumar, Raj Kumar, Gopal Krishan, Charanjit Kaur, Balwinder Kumar, Sudhir Kumar (Mijji Sahib’s son), Ravi Kant, Balwant Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Raman Kumar, Ravikant (Subhash Chander’s son), Jagdish Kumar, Satinder Kumar Chawla, Tajwinder Singh, Kartar Singh, Anupam Garg, Umesh Garg and Harjinder Singh.

Some of them told the local media that these colonies were approved during the SAD-BJP alliance government.

Most of the people here have been in the eyes of the storm as the party leaders allegedly backtracked from the assurance to provide all the basic amenities, which were later partially provided by the municipal corporation.

According to information, Setia Colony, Nice Vihar Colony, Soni Estate, South Avenue (street 5-6), back side of Radha Swami Colony, Guru Kripa Estate, Bala Ji Vatika, Lakshmi Vihar, JKD market near Subhash Nagar, Nambardar Colony, Guru Kripa Colony-I, Shanti Vihar, Eastern Uttam Vihar, Rajindra Cinema Market, Sarab Dharam Colony, Gobind Nagari-I, Metro Colony, Gopal Nagar, Ajit Singh Nagar, Agrasen Nagar, City Garden, Paschim Vihar, West Avenue, SBS Phase-I, SBS Nagar, Bala Ji Colony, Raunak Enclave, Sham Nagar, Krishna Metro Colony, Ranjit Avenue-V, RD Colony, and Ranjit Enclave-IV, were reportedly under the municipal corporation’s scanner for the alleged violation of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995.

Investigation will be conducted by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Singh of city police station.

