Cash, gold seized near IB, peddler held

Chandigarh, April 13
The BSF apprehended a person from a village near the IB in Fazilka and recovered cash and some gold from his house.
The individual revealed crucial information regarding a concealed location in Muhar Jamsher village, from where Rs 3 lakh, suspected to be drug money, and 30 gms of gold were seized, he added.
