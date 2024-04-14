Cash, gold seized near IB, peddler held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

The BSF apprehended a person from a village near the IB in Fazilka and recovered cash and some gold from his house.

The individual revealed crucial information regarding a concealed location in Muhar Jamsher village, from where Rs 3 lakh, suspected to be drug money, and 30 gms of gold were seized, he added.

