Cash, household goods gutted

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 23

Furniture and other household goods were gutted when a fire broke out today in the house of a woman in Usmankhera village, about 33 km from here. People present nearby doused the fire with a lot of effort. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire.

Chhindo Bai said that she had drawn Rs 15,000 from the bank account yesterday and kept the same in a box. When she was indulged in some domestic work in the house today, she saw smoke coming out of the room. By that time, the fire had spread a lot, she added. As she called for help, people gathered around her house and brought the fire under control by pouring sand and water.

Only the woman and her son live in the house and there is nobody else to support them, the villagers said.

