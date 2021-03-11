Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, May 3
The Punjab Police doesn’t seem to be living in the 21st century going by the cash awards given to its personnel for nabbing drug smugglers.
The Khanna police gave cash awards of just Rs 1,350 to 36 police personnel involved in the ongoing anti-drug drive. Each police personnel got Rs 20 to Rs 60.
Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar told The Tribune that as per the Punjab Police Rules, an SSP can distribute maximum Rs 150 in each case. If five police personnel are involved in nabbing the smugglers, the SSP has to divide Rs 150 among all of them. The copy of the order reveals that on May 2, Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar approved cash awards for 36 police personnel who apprehended at least 10 smugglers and seized heroin, poppy husk and opium from their possession.
An ASI-rank officer said, “I got Rs 30 for my efforts in nabbing a heroin smuggler, one of my juniors got Rs 20, while my senior got Rs 35. This amount has no relevance in present times. Instead of encouraging the policemen, this ridiculous amount may discourage them.”
Maximum cash award of Rs 60 was given to ASI Santokh Singh for nabbing a smuggler with 10 kg poppy husk, while his team members, Senior Constable Tajinder Singh and Constable Harvir Singh, got Rs 45 each.
The Punjab Police Rules need to be amended immediately to ensure that police personnel get due reward for their efforts, sources say.
