 Cash-strapped govt looks to NABARD for improving road infra in villages : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Cash-strapped govt looks to NABARD for improving road infra in villages

Cash-strapped govt looks to NABARD for improving road infra in villages

Link roads await repairs

Cash-strapped govt looks to NABARD for improving road infra in villages


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 20

With hundreds of kilometres of link roads in rural area of Punjab in a pathetic condition, the cash-strapped state government is now looking to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to get finance for rural infrastructure development and start the work for upgrading/road repairs.

The only funds available to the Punjab Mandi Board are those released by NABARD under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme.

Punjab government had even gone to the Supreme Court of India, demanding its share of RDF, which has not been given to the state for the past four crop marketing seasons. The case is listed for hearing on September 25.

Harchand Singh Barsat, chairman of Punjab Mandi Board, told The Tribune, that till the time they would get their RDF dues totalling Rs 3,622.40 crore, they were trying to look at other sources of finance to keep the repair work of link roads going.

A decision has been taken by the state government after a recent meeting of the Punjab Mandi Board, that from now on all rural link road repairs, upgrading and construction is to be taken up under the RIDF scheme. This meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

A four-member committee comprising Secretaries, Punjab Mandi Board and Punjab Rural Development Fund, state nodal officer of rural link roads and chief engineer, link roads, has also been formed to look into the issue of seeking funds from NABARD for road repair work.

It is learnt that 4,280 km of rural link roads in the state are due for repairs. With the funds in Punjab Mandi Board drying up because of the stopping of RDF and 1 per cent cut in MDF after the previous Congress government had taken loan to fund its Crop Loan Waiver scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party government has now decided to prioritise the road repair/ upgrading based on the condition of roads, and deputy commissioners in each district have been asked to do the same. Rural link roads are repaired every five years, but for the past eight years these roads have not been repaired. For the 2,112 link roads, the board needs Rs 693 crore and for the link roads, Rs 1,400 crore are needed.

Official sources say that in case the government delayed the start of repair work, the cost of repairing/ upgrading of these would go up from the present Rs 15 lakh per km to Rs 18 lakh per km.

#Agriculture

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

5
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

8
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

9
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

10
Diaspora

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel


Cities

View All

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe