Cash-strapped technical edu institutes reel under govt apathy

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 24

Amidst ‘exodus’ of young students to abroad, the technical and higher education scenario is bearing the brunt of state government’s apathy as most of the government technical universities and colleges are reeling under shortage of funds and resources.

In the state-run Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Technical University, no permanent Vice-Chancellor has been appointed since its upgradation in 2021. Earlier, Dr Buta Singh of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, Bathinda, was given the additional charge as the VC. However, after his superannuation, the post is lying vacant. Dr Kulbhushan Agnihotri of the varsity said the employees have not received salaries for five months. “At present, around 200 staff members, including 80 teaching and 120 non-teaching employees, are yet to receive their salaries,’ he said.

23 posts of instructor vacant at ITI As many as 23 posts of instructor are vacant at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Ferozepur

Besides, four posts of group instructor are vacant. The principal has been given the additional charge of two other ITIs

The Government Polytechnic College is also an apparent victim of neglect as its campus, spread over 24 acres, wears a deserted look

Due to lack of proper infrastructure and facilities, the college has only 150 students enrolled for various courses

“After AAP came into power, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had increased the grant for the university from Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore. But later, the grant amount was reduced back,” said Gurpreet Singh, chief, Staff Welfare Association.

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here is also in an equally appalling state. As per information, 23 posts of instructors are lying vacant. Besides, four other posts of group instructors are also vacant. The principal has been given additional charge of two other ITIs. The Government Polytechnic College is also an apparent victim of neglect as its campus, spread over 24 acres, wears a deserted look. Due to lack of proper infrastructure and facilities, the college only has around 150 students enrolled in various courses.

The Punjab University Constituent Government College, Mohkam Khan Wala, is facing a problem of staff shortage. It has no permanent administrative staff and the posts of office superintendent, librarian and clerk cum data entry operator are also lying vacant.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur