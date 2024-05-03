Catchy taglines spice up poll campaigning in Punjab

Archit Watts
Muktsar, May 2
As less than a month is left now for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, candidates have created taglines for their election campaign.
For instance, BJP candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans is trying to woo the voters with his tagline “Na aam nu, na khaas nu, vote pao vikas nu”. Similarly, Congress candidate from Patiala Dr Dharamvira Gandhi has created tagline “Raja nahi faqir hai, Patiale di taqdeer hai”.
Further, SAD candidate from Ferozepur Nardev Singh Bobby Mann is canvassing with his tagline “Har ghadi har haal, mann parivar tuhade naal”. The Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi is using the tagline “Jalandhar shahar, Channi di lehar”. Further, SAD candidate from Bathinda is using the tagline “Tuhadi nimaani sewadar” on her posters, hoardings, etc.
The other hand, AAP candidates are just using their party’s taglines “Modi da sabh to vadda dar, Kejriwal” and “Sansad ch vi Bhagwant Mann, khushaal Punjab te vadhegi shaan”.
A candidate pleading anonymity said: “A number of candidates have hired teams of professionals to run their election campaign on social media.”
