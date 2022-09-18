Cattle market reopens in Mansa without official nod

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Mansa, September 17

Punjab Kisan Union members, along with traders, transporters and agents, have resumed work at a cattle market in Mansa district without any official notification regarding its re-opening. Cattle markets were closed in the wake of the spread of the LSD in the state.

Farmers and traders stated that since LSD cases had come down significantly now, it was time for the state government to re-open the cattle markets.

Amrik Singh, a farmer leader of the Punjab Kisan Union, said: “We have brought the matter to the notice of the local MLA and the Additional Deputy Commissioner, and submitted a memorandum requesting them to re-open the cattle markets. Although there is no official word, farmers, traders, agents and transporters unanimously decided to re-open the cattle market as we cannot continue to suffer losses. LSD cases have come down significantly and this disease has affected mostly cows. So we have allowed only buffaloes in the market.”

Singh added: “The cattle market remains open every Friday in Mansa. We re-opened it after over a month and got a good response. More than 100 animals were brought to the mandi and around 60 of these were sold.”

Amrik Singh, Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, said: “Even as LSD cases have come down, we cannot take any risk at this juncture. Apart from the LSD, African swine flu cases are getting reported from various districts, including Mansa. Transportation of animals from one place to another cannot be allowed at this time. It is not in my knowledge that the cattle market has re-opened in Mansa. I will get it checked and take the required action.”

Showkat Ahmad Parray, Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda, who has the additional charge of Mansa, said: “Although Section 144 has not been imposed in Mansa district, I have checked with the officials concerned, who confirmed that there is no official order for re-opening the cattle markets The cattle market re-opened in Mansa on Friday. We will assess the situation and take a decision on whether to allow the market to re-open next week.