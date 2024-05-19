Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, Bathinda, May 18

From mundane objects to household items that became dearer over the last few years, vegetables and home appliances, the Election Commission (EC) has allotted eclectic mix of poll symbols to Independent candidates.

In Amritsar, one would see a cauliflower, dumbbells, gas cylinder and a diamond on the EVMs along with the Congress’ hand, AAP’s broom, BJP’s lotus and SAD’s takdi (scales).

Amritpal gets ‘microphone’ Amritpal Singh of “Waris Punjab De” has been allotted microphone as a poll symbol

Had the choice of a bucket, microphone and iron chain; the family chose the microphone as he’s a good orator, said his uncle Sukhjinder Singh

After this, his family has started campaigning

Among the Independents, Shiromani Lok Dal Party candidate Dildar Masih has been allotted air conditioner as a symbol, Aam Janta Party (India) candidate Narendra Kaur’s poll symbol is a diamond and Sacho Sach Party candidate Dr Ramesh Kumar election symbol is a stethoscope. Shamsher Singh Shera has been allotted dumbbells, Harjinder Pal has been allotted cauliflower and Gurinder Singh Sabi Gill’s symbol is petrol station.

Shyam Lal Gandhi, a daily wager, who has been contesting elections for the past two decades as an Independent, has been allotted gas cylinder. “The cooking gas has become dearer over the years, a sign of rising inflation. I want to remind people that essential commodities like gas cylinder need to be cheaper so that poor can afford it as well,” he said.

In Bathinda, Independent nominees Jagjiwan Bali and Pala Ram have been allotted sugarcane farmer and CCTV camera as poll symbols, respectively. Poonam Rani of the Nationalist Justice Party has truck as a symbol.

An official said, “Independent candidates choose symbols that are easy to remember and align with their agenda. It helps them to connect with voters effectively.”

