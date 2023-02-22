CBI arrests Moga arhtiya Deepak Tayal

Moga, February 21

The CBI on Tuesday took into custody a renowned businessman of Moga Deepak Tayal, who is the secretary of the District Arhtiya Association and also a rice mill owner, as a part of a major crackdown on corruption in the foodgrains procurement system.

Huge amounts of bribes were allegedly paid to FCI officials in which favours were extended to rice millers and food merchants for procurement of low-quality grains and concealing shortage of stocks.

After taking Tayal into custody, the CBI team went to his shop in the grain market and looked at various registers related to procurement.

It inquired about the financial dealings made by Tayal’s firm. The CBI also went through personal accounts of Tayal and his family members. The agency sleuths went to his rice mill and inquired about movement of stocks of foodgrains.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the CBI sleuths inquired about some office-bearers of the District Rice Millers Association and their possible role in giving bribes to FCI officials for smooth delivery of custom-milled rice.

However, no office-bearer of the association was summoned by the CBI. However, it is learnt that CBI officials have prepared a list of five rice millers who are likely to be questioned in coming days.

Meanwhile, a CBI team questioned Satnam Singh Behru, president, Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Association, at Behru village today. Sources say officials grilled Behru for over five hours at his residence even as some farmer union members gathered and raised slogans against the Central Government. Union members alleged that Behru was being hounded for taking up farmer issues and criticising agriculture policies. — TNS

Raid on premises of Lakhowal

The CBI conducted raids on the premises of BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal in Ludhiana. In a statement, Lakhowal said the raids were conducted as he was the first one to take part in the campaign in Mohali, demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs’.

