CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

Chandigarh, May 6

The CBI Special Judge at Mohali has dismissed the regular bail plea of the then Jalandhar Regional Passport Officer, Anup Singh, in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in February after observing that the allegations against him were “quite shocking and serious in nature”.

Referring to the allegations, Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Gupta asserted that the passport of the complainant’s granddaughter was pending for about 100 days with the RPO and it was never supplied to him. The peculiar facts of the case revealed that a racket was being run in the passport office, Seva Kendra, Jalandhar, between the accused persons who, in furtherance of a conspiracy with each other, demanded and accepted Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

Judge Gupta observed, as per the allegations, the acts of accused were duly recorded in the conversation recorded by the CBI, the spy camera and the CCTV footages taken from the RPO office and the house of accused. The CBI team carried out recovery of tainted money amounting to Rs 20,000 from the house of applicant/accused, which was allegedly given to him by APO Sanjay Srivastava.

