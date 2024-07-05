CBI fails to locate complainant from Naya Gaon in 7-year-old ‘bribery’ case

Tribune News Service

The trial in a seven-year-old alleged bribery case involving staff of the Transport Department has taken a new turn after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to locate the complainant.

The CBI court, Chandigarh, has given last opportunity to the Investigating Officer (IO) to trace the correct address of the complainant.

On May 5, 2017, the CBI had registered the case against Sarwan Kumar Bhatia and Damandeep Singh on the complaint of Kamal Kumar, a resident of Naya Gaon under Sections 7, 13 (1) (D) read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 120 of the IPC.

Kamal had alleged that the duo had demanded bribery for issuing All India Permit for his car. The complainant stated that after purchasing the car, he visited Punjab Transport Office, Sector 17, Chandigarh, for issuance of registration certificate (RC) and All India Permit on May 3, 2017.

Kamal had alleged that Sarwan demanded Rs 16,000 and a penalty of Rs 50 per day as late fee for the issuance of the documents. He stated that he found out that actual fee for issuance of the RC and All India Permit was Rs 9,500.

After laying the trap, the CBI arrested Sarwan and Damandeep for taking a bribe of Rs 18,300. The CBI claimed that Sarwan was not entitled to receive fee in cash from the applicants. The CBI has already framed the charges against the accused and the case is pending for recording of the evidence.

The CBI court said, “The IO present in the court has requested some more time to trace the complainant. A perusal of the record reveals that several adjournments have already been granted for the purpose of summoning the complainant and his whereabouts are yet not located. Therefore, the IO is under direction to trace the correct address of the complainant. It’s the last opportunity granted for this purpose.”

