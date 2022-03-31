CBI files chargesheet against IAS officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Director of the Punjab Roadways Paramjit Singh, who was arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe for recommending the name of an officer for promotion.

Paramjit, an IAS officer, was arrested from his office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, by a CBI team on January 31. Special Public Prosecutor PK Dogra has filed the chargesheet before the CBI court.

The CBI had registered a case against Paramjit on the complaint of Jaswinder Chahal, officiating general manager of the Punjab Roadways.

The CBI has also attached the transcript of the alleged recorded conversation that took place between the complainant and the accused officer with the chargesheet and a list of the witnesses.

The CBI had carried out a raid when the IAS officer was allegedly taking the bribe for recommending Jaswinder’s name to the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, for promotion.

