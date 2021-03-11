CBI must probe Patiala clash: Akalis

Chandigarh, May 5
Terming the Patiala clash as a deep-rooted conspiracy to spoil peace and communal harmony in Punjab, the SAD today demanded a CBI probe into the incident.
A SAD delegation, led by party chief Sukhbir Badal, met Governor BL Purohit at Raj Bhawan and urged him to direct the state to annul the “unconstitutional agreement” with the Delhi Government, under which it has handed over all its powers to the latter.
It asked Purohit to seek legal counsel and take appropriate action against CM Bhagwant Mann and his Council of Ministers for violating the oath of secrecy by signing away the control of the state to the Delhi Government. The delegation urged the Governor to direct the Punjab Government not to allow the Delhi Government to interfere in its internal affairs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...