CBI must probe Patiala clash: Akalis

Chandigarh, May 5

Terming the Patiala clash as a deep-rooted conspiracy to spoil peace and communal harmony in Punjab, the SAD today demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

A SAD delegation, led by party chief Sukhbir Badal, met Governor BL Purohit at Raj Bhawan and urged him to direct the state to annul the “unconstitutional agreement” with the Delhi Government, under which it has handed over all its powers to the latter.

It asked Purohit to seek legal counsel and take appropriate action against CM Bhagwant Mann and his Council of Ministers for violating the oath of secrecy by signing away the control of the state to the Delhi Government. The delegation urged the Governor to direct the Punjab Government not to allow the Delhi Government to interfere in its internal affairs.

