Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

In a major development in the Mohali grenade attack case, the investigating agencies have managed to get a CCTV footage of the attack and security agencies were analysing it for leads.

The footage comes on a day when the Punjab Police arrested Nishant Singh, a resident of Kullah village in Patti tehsil of Tarn Taran district, in connection with the case.

The 38-second footage shows a white coloured car approaching the Intelligence wing headquarters in Sector 77 at Mohali. An explosion is seen once the car approaches the five-storeyed building. Sources said that the footage was being examined by forensic experts.