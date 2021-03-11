Chandigarh, May 11
In a major development in the Mohali grenade attack case, the investigating agencies have managed to get a CCTV footage of the attack and security agencies were analysing it for leads.
The footage comes on a day when the Punjab Police arrested Nishant Singh, a resident of Kullah village in Patti tehsil of Tarn Taran district, in connection with the case.
The 38-second footage shows a white coloured car approaching the Intelligence wing headquarters in Sector 77 at Mohali. An explosion is seen once the car approaches the five-storeyed building. Sources said that the footage was being examined by forensic experts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
SC order on sedition law: Mustn't cross Laxman Rekha, says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism
The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali
Security agencies analysing it for leads
Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape
A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...
Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended
Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...