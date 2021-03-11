CCTV footage showing two boys taking selfies seconds after Sidhu Moosewala left his house under scanner

Chandigarh, June 6
Police are probing a video footage that shows Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala leaving his house on May 29 sometime before he was shot dead by unidentified men.
The police suspect two men passed on the information to the shooters before the attack.
The men in the video footage had been seen roaming around Moosewala’s house over the past two to three days before his murder.
The footage shows a group of men standing in front of a black jeep. Then a man is seen going towards the driver side (where Moosewala is sitting) and takes a selfie with the singer. The man, after taking the selfie is seen dialling a number. Police are probing whether he was alerting his killers.
The faces in the footage are not very clear.
