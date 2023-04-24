 Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh : The Tribune India

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

A videograb of Amritpal Singh at Rode village gurdwara in Moga.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Now when pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been arrested and lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, central agencies will interrogate him to establish his links with Pakistan’s ISI, his connection with the drugs mafia and gun dealers and attempts to disturb communal peace in Punjab, officials said today.

A senior official in the security establishment said, “Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his other aides.”

The official said teams of the IB, RAW, NIA and other agencies would soon reach the Dibrugarh jail for Amritpal’s questioning.

The agencies would now want to know from Amritpal as to how he was backed by the ISI to come to Punjab from Dubai where he was working for his family business, the official said.

“He will be questioned on his association with his sympathisers and his source of funding. The intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries,” another official said.

A special chartered flight from Bathinda Airport accompanied by a team of the Punjab Police took off at 8.25 am and reached the Dibrugarh Airport at 2.20 pm. They were received by senior Assam Police officers at the airport and Amritpal was immediately taken to the Dibrugarh jail.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Comment Good sport

A modern cricketer cannot be Gandhi

6
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

7
Haryana

272 vehicles deregistered, 623 impounded in Faridabad district

8
Punjab

Detention of Amritpal Singh's wife unconstitutional, says SAD

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Farmers backing former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik detained, released

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Wrestlers return to protest site, demand release of panel report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

‘Will not budge from Jantar Mantar’: Top wrestlers resume protest against WFI chief; police say inquiring into complaints

DCW issues notice to police, seeks FIR details on sexual har...

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal’s detention

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

NSA Ajit Doval on March 30 discussed heightened pro-Khalista...

Same sex marriage: Bar Council urges Supreme Court to let Parliament decide on the issue

Same sex marriage: Bar Council urges Supreme Court to let Parliament decide on the issue

The request is in sync with Centre’s contention


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Amritpal’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Amritpal Singh’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity