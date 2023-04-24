Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Now when pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been arrested and lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, central agencies will interrogate him to establish his links with Pakistan’s ISI, his connection with the drugs mafia and gun dealers and attempts to disturb communal peace in Punjab, officials said today.

A senior official in the security establishment said, “Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his other aides.”

The official said teams of the IB, RAW, NIA and other agencies would soon reach the Dibrugarh jail for Amritpal’s questioning.

The agencies would now want to know from Amritpal as to how he was backed by the ISI to come to Punjab from Dubai where he was working for his family business, the official said.

“He will be questioned on his association with his sympathisers and his source of funding. The intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries,” another official said.

A special chartered flight from Bathinda Airport accompanied by a team of the Punjab Police took off at 8.25 am and reached the Dibrugarh Airport at 2.20 pm. They were received by senior Assam Police officers at the airport and Amritpal was immediately taken to the Dibrugarh jail.