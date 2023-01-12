Central Govt baffled by response of people to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 11

Declaring that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has been largely successful in achieving its objectives, Congress committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP was under pressure and a majority of the issues raised by Rahul during the 117 days of the yatra had forced the party to think on these.

Ramesh said: “I cannot comment on election results nor is the yatra aimed at elections. All I can say is that we are playing our part. But one thing that I can say with confidence is that the BJP focuses only on polarisation. Ever since we are raising issues causing discontent in the country, the BJP is on the back foot and trying to find answers.”

He said: “When diversity is suppressed then unity is under threat. Our country is known for unity in diversity and this yatra highlights that.”

Speaking on the impact of the yatra on BJP and recent utterances by RSS leaders, he said the ruling party at the Centre was baffled by the response of people.

“Senior RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat met Muslim leaders, while Nitin Gadkari is now talking about unemployment and the poor. Baba Ramdev appreciated Rahul Gandhi, and JP Nadda visited a dargah. This is all an impact of the yatra,” said Ramesh.

He said when Rahul held talks and was joined by Army veterans on the One Rank, One Pension issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that all arrears would be paid as per the OROP.

#BJP #Congress #fatehgarh sahib #jairam ramesh #rahul gandhi