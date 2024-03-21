Central government seeks report on Sidhu Moosewala’s mother

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The Union Ministry of Health has asked the Punjab Government to determine the truth behind media reports stating that late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur delivered a baby boy through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) this Sunday at an age of 58 years.

Under Indian law, a woman has to be aged 21 to 50 years to access assisted reproductive technology (ART) services of which IVF is a part.

“This department came across news that mentioned that Moosewala’s mother opted for IVF treatment for conceiving a baby at the age of 58 years. Under Section 21 (g) (1) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Act, the age limit prescribed is between 21 and 50 years. You are requested to look into the matter and submit a report on the action taken in this case as per the ART Regulation Act,” SK Ranjan, Director, Department of Health Research, wrote on March 14 to the Principal Secretary, Health, Punjab.

Official sources told The Tribune that as per preliminary information available, it is learnt that Charan Kaur may have accessed IVF services and embryo implant abroad and received post implant care in India.

