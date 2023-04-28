Central lab report on 'unsafe' syrup likely next week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Food and Drug Administration is waiting for the test report from the central laboratory in connection with the Punjab-made contaminated cough syrup. Two days ago, the World Health Organisation had issued an alert over a cough syrup manufactured at a Dera Bassi-based unit.

On April 18, a sample was sent to the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation laboratory for testing. The report was likely to be received next week. The syrup was found contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.