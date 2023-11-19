Central team inspects fields in Malerkotla

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 18

A flying squad of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) visited several parts of the Malerkotla district to curb stubble burning.

The team visited Alipur, Raipur, Jhal, Nangal, Mohali, Mohalla, Ladewal and Chaunda villages in the district. Amargarh SDM Surinder Kaur also accompanied the central team.

Members of the flying squad had a special meeting with cluster and agriculture officers to prevent farm fires. Neeraj Katyal, scientist, CPCB, has also been deputed in the district.

The SDM said the flying squad visited 149 highly-sensitive villages out of 192 in the district.

She said, “The central team visited almost all the sensitive villages in Amargarh sub-division and reviewed stubble management methods. We have deputed officers from various departments, including the administration, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Agriculture Department, Cooperation Department and Police Department to keep tabs on farm fires.”

