Central team visits flood-ravaged Lohian

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

A seven-member Central ministerial team on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas of the district to assess the losses.

The team was explained by DC Vishesh Sarangal about the devastation caused by the floods and relief measures undertaken by the district administration.

Later, the team also visited Mehrajwala, Kang Khurd, Gatta Mandi Kassu, Mandala Channa and other villages where Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal detailed the team about the devastation caused by floods. The MP raised the issue of need for widening and strengthening the dhussi bandh, besides ensuring desilting under Gidderpindi railway bridge to prevent floods in future.

The DC said six breaches were reported due to floods. The floods had damaged 22,476 acres in 25 villages, crops on the 13,108 acres in 40 villages. Around 50 houses and 30 schools were badly affected. He also claimed that the Agricultural Department had provided free saplings of Basmati 1509 and PR 126 to flood-affected farmers, resulting in re-transplantation of paddy on nearly 6,400 acres.

He also said the administration had sounded an alert 48-hour before floods in 50 villages and its teams had evacuated 12,000 people before the flood hit the district.