Centre agrees to buy moong at MSP

Chandigarh, May 21

The Government of India (GoI) has agreed to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22.

According to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s office, the GoI has written to the state, conveying its approval to implement the PSS for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong for Rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.

The letter further stated that the date of procurement will be decided by the state government and the procurement period will remain 90 days from such date.

The spokesperson said the Centre’s communiqué revealed that the central nodal agency should verify the availability of scientific storage space according to PSS guidelines before commencement of procurement.

“The state government will provide a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15 per cent of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within three days of procurement,” the letter reads.

Notably, the Punjab Government has already decided to provide the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers for moong grown before paddy cultivation and sought support from Centre.

Summer moong is a crop of 65 days with an expected yield of about 5 quintal per acre. It may be recalled that the MSP of unpolished moong is Rs 7,275 per quintal but generally market prices are higher than the aforesaid price. However, India imports a substantial quantity of moong every year for domestic consumption.

Crop area up by 70,000 acres