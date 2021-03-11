Centre clears Z security for Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

The Centre has cleared the Z security for Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Recently, the Punjab government had withdrawn half of the security cover of the Jathedar. It had elicited an angry response from the Jathedar who volunteered to return the remaining officials as well. Hours later, a message had arrived that his security cover had been restored but the Jathedar had refused to take them back.

There were six officials of Punjab Police deployed for the security of Harpreet Singh.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #punjab police