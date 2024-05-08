Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 8

The Central Government on Wednesday directed the Punjab Government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS with immediate effect.

The Punjab Government had asked the IAS officer to resume duty immediately, saying she cannot be treated as “retired or relieved from service”.

The officer was also accused of giving “false grounds” for seeking retirement, while she was engaged in political activities.

In a letter to Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who is the daughter-in-law of SAD leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, the Punjab Department of Personnel, said her three-month notice period for leaving the job had not been waived.

The letter said the state government had not passed any order for acceptance of her voluntary retirement from the service.

Parampal Kaur has been campaigning in Bathinda for almost a month now. Though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had claimed on April 11 that her resignation had not been accepted, she had claimed that it had been accepted by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, on April 10, before she joined the BJP.

