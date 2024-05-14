Centre failed to control inflation: Cheema

Gurdaspur, May 13
Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD) and Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi (AAP) filed their nomination papers in the office of Deputy Commissioner-cum-returning officer Vishesh Sarangal here today.
While Cheema went to the RO’s office with just a handful of his supporters, Kalsi led a roadshow from his Assembly seat of Batala, 35 km away. He also visited a couple of religious places before arriving in the city to file his papers.
Addressing a press conference, Cheema spoke about the achievements of the SAD government when it was in power from 2007 till 2017. He also lambasted the opposition parties, saying that they were busy furthering their own agenda which reeked of self-interest of their respective leaders. He blamed the BJP for an ‘abnormal increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas’.
Taking on the AAP-led Punjab government, he said it was responsible for the large scale exodus of Punjabi youth to foreign lands because the ‘state government failed to provide jobs’. He added that none of the seven Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP took up the problems of the state in Parliament. “When Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), not even a single RS MP spoke against the BJP-led Central government,” said Cheema.
