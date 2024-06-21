Centre failed to legalise MSP: Bajwa

Chandigarh, June 20
A day after the Centre raised the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy by Rs 117 per quintal, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today slammed the BJP-led NDA government for its failure to legalise the MSP. Bajwa said the Rs 117 per quintal hike in the paddy MSP wasnothing but an eyewash.
“It is too little and too late. The BJP is trying to pacify the protesting farmers with such tactics. However, their long-pending demand is a legal guarantee of MSP as per Dr MS Swaminathan’s formula of C2+50%,” he said.
“The input cost of farming has increased manifold due to the hike in prices of diesel, fertilisers and labour. By publicising such a slight hike in MSP, the BJP wants to take benefit in the Haryana Assembly poll,” Bajwa added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Agriculture #BJP #Minimum Support Price MSP #Partap Singh Bajwa
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal gets bail
May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...
Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police
2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found
‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’
Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG
Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband
Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end