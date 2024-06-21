Centre failed to legalise MSP: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

A day after the Centre raised the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy by Rs 117 per quintal, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today slammed the BJP-led NDA government for its failure to legalise the MSP. Bajwa said the Rs 117 per quintal hike in the paddy MSP wasnothing but an eyewash.

“It is too little and too late. The BJP is trying to pacify the protesting farmers with such tactics. However, their long-pending demand is a legal guarantee of MSP as per Dr MS Swaminathan’s formula of C2+50%,” he said.

“The input cost of farming has increased manifold due to the hike in prices of diesel, fertilisers and labour. By publicising such a slight hike in MSP, the BJP wants to take benefit in the Haryana Assembly poll,” Bajwa added.

