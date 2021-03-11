Centre increases subsidy amount on DAP fertiliser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Centre on Wednesday increased the subsidy amount on DAP fertiliser.

It has decided to keep the prices low for farmers.

In Punjab, farmers get a 50 kilogram bag of DAP for Rs 1,350 as against Rs 1,200 earlier.

With regard to DAP fertiliser, the subsidy has now been increased five times to Rs 2,501 per bag which was Rs 1,650 during 2021-22 and Rs 512 in the year 2020-21.