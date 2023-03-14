Centre keeping tabs on law & order : Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday said not only the police, but the state government had also surrendered to a mob at Ajnala recently, endangering hard-earned peace in the state.

Jakhar said the government should not test the patience of peace-loving people of the state.

Highlighting recent murders, shootouts and protests, he said people should remain vigilant to preserve peace and prosperity. He said the state government had abdicated its responsibility to maintain law and order.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that though the law and order is a state subject, the Central Government, as a responsible partner, will keep tabs on the situation to avert any untoward incident,” Jakhar said.

Talking about curtailment in grants to Punjabi University, he said, “There is a sinister design to undermine Punjab’s cultural and religious legacy by those who are remotely controlling the Punjab Government from Delhi. The university’s budget allocation should be revised to Rs 360 crore as demanded by the institute.”

He lashed out at the state government for projecting a 45 per cent rise in the excise collection as a success. “It is ironic to measure success on parameters of sale of alcohol when our youngsters are reeling under drug abuse,” he said.

