Centre more concerned about waiving debt of corporates: Farm unions

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 5

Five farm organisations — Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) — today organised a rally against the Centre and the state government in Mohali.

They raised the issues of sharing of water, environmental pollution, debt waiver and sought immediate relief for the flood-affected people.

Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “Share of state’s river water is being looted through executive orders. Though water is a state subject, the Centre is interfering by inserting Sections 78, 79 and 80 in the Reorganisation Act. Chandigarh should be transferred to Punjab along with Punjabi speaking areas and the Dam Safety Act should be scrapped.”

Prem Singh Bhangu demanded Rs 50,000 compensation per acre for damaged paddy and Rs 10 lakh to family of vicitms who lost their lives due to the flooding.

“The Drainage Department did not clean the rivers and rivulets before the onset of monsoon,” he said.

Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu accused the Centre for not waiving debt of farmers. He said Rs 15 lakh crore of the corporates had been written off during the past nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Farm leaders Bogh Singh Mansa and Harjinder Singh Tanda said the MSP should be made a legal right.

They criticised the state government for not purchasing moong, maize and oilseeds on the MSP.

#Mansa #Mohali