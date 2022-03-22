Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 21

Scores of farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), staged a protest in front of the district administrative complex in Bathinda over non-fulfilment of promises made to the SKM at the time of repeal of three farm laws; a legal guarantee of MSP and cancellation of FIRs registered against farmers among others.

The union leaders later submitted a memorandum of demands addressed to Prime Minister via Bathinda DC.

Union’s state senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said: “If the Centre continues to adopt silence on the matter, then it may have to face farmers’ ire again.” —

