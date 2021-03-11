Centre promises regular coal supply to Punjab during paddy season

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Power and Coal Ministry has assured the state of regular coal supply during the paddy season. The assurance was given during a review meeting co-chaired by Union Minister for Power and Non-Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh and Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi.

Underlining Punjab’s requirement for regular coal supply during the paddy season, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO requested the Centre to ensure timely dispatch of coal. While raising state’s concerns on account of prevailing coal situation across the country, ETO urged the Centre to devise an alternate mechanisms to tackle electricity shortage.

“Farmers will be sowing paddy from June 14. We are prepared to provide a foolproof sowing experience to them. For this, we have requested the Centre to provide coal timely. We need 20 rakes daily to meet the demand,” the minister said.

