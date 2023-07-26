Centre-state tussle over Aam Aadmi Clinics: CM’s photo a bone of contention

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s photo in the logo of Aam Aadmi Clinics seems to have become a bone of contention between the Centre and the state government.

In March, the Centre had stopped the release of Rs 546 crore to Punjab under the National Health Mission.

Proposal sent for co-branding Despite providing buildings and funds, we are not being allowed to function. A proposal for co-branding has been sent for the Chief Minister’s approval. Dr Balbir Singh, health minister

Following this, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said they were ready to make changes in the branding of the Aam Aadmi Clinics and requested the latter to release the funds. A similar letter was sent to the Centre by the then Principal Secretary, Health, as well.

The Union Government had asked the state to propose the model of co-branding. According to sources, the Health Department has proposed changes and a model for co-branding (having both the Centre and state features).

Apart from other objections, the Centre stated that the buildings, doors and windows should have communication graphics in circles, but the state used the photo of CM Mann.

Now, the state’s Health Department has sent a model of co-branding to the CM for his approval. Though the department’s proposal mentions the Centre’s objection regarding the change in logo, but it remains silent on the CM’s photo. A senior functionary said the Centre would not accept the CM’s photo in a scheme funded mainly by them.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the state’s rights were being encroached upon by the Centre. “Despite providing buildings and funds, we are not being allowed to function. A proposal for co-branding has been sent for the CM’s approval,” he said.

Significantly, some of the objections of the Centre included changing the name of the Ayushman Bharat — Health and Wellness Centres (AB — HWC) to the Aam Aadmi Clinics; change in colour of the outer surface of the buildings and the CM’s photo in logo. Apart from accusing the state for violating the provisions of the MoU signed for the (AB-HWC), the Centre had blamed Punjab for “vitiating the spirit of the scheme and defaulting on its commitment”.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Bhagwant Mann