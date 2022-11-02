Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, November 2
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Central Government of targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against the three contentious farm laws of the Centre.
“We had asked the Centre to give incentives to farmers for not burning paddy stubble, but they did not agree. We even asked them to promote biogas industry, but they did not do so. Now, they are defaming Punjab farmers for their year-long struggle against the three contentious farm laws,” he said.
Mann said the Centre was accusing Punjab farmers of stubble-burning even when such similar incidents were being reported from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, too. “It shows how they are trying to politicise the issue. Why question only Punjab on the worsening AQI, when Faridabad in Haryana has the worst AQI? No questions are raised on Haryana and Rajasthan, where farmers have also been involved in stubble-burning,” he said.
“The Centre writes to the Punjab Government frequently, asking how many cases have been registered against farmers in the state. Why should we book farmers? Are they criminals?” the Chief Minister asked.
