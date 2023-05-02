Centre to help women confined in Oman: MP

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, MAY 1

Following a heart-rending video in which about 15 women from Punjab are screaming and begging for help after being confined in Muscat for over 20 days, Indian Ambassador in Oman Amit Narang has assured Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney that the government will extend full help in evacuating them.

Sahney raised the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian envoy after he came across the video that had gone viral and requested them for prompt action to help these “daughters of Punjab’’ for immediate evacuation and punish barbaric agents who are responsible for it.

“To my shock, he informs me that thousands of girls from Punjab come to Muscat on visitor’s visa and get stranded there,’’ he said, while noting that the “most notorious agents doing this barbaric act’’ are from Hyderabad.

“I demand strict action against fake travel agents involved in this racket and licences of all unauthorised immigration agents should be cancelled without any delay,’’ said Sahney.