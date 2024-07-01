Centre to set up 16 Narcotics Control Bureau offices to tackle drug menace: Ravneet Bittu

Tribune News Service

Moga, June 30

Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Bittu today said the Centre would soon open 16 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) offices in the state to tackle drug menace.

Speaking on three drug-related deaths reported in Moga in the last one month, Bittu said despite getting a huge mandate, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had failed to act against drug smugglers and the situation had worsened further with the transfers of cops.

He also criticised successive governments, including the Congress, SAD and AAP, for failing to address the issue.

Commenting on NSA detainee Amritpal Singh, who made it to Parliament from Khadoor Sahib constituency, Bittu said the voters had mistakenly assumed that Amritpal would be released from the jail. He asserted that any person involved in anti-national activities would face the law of the land.

While paying tributes to 21 Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s (RSS) members, a police officer, a paramilitary homeguard and a couple at Shaheedi Park in Moga, who where killed by militants on June 25, 1989, Bittu added that the RSS had played important role in nation-building and social reforms.

