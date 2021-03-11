Centre trying to ruin Punjab economy by increasing DAP, potash prices, says AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur has said that the Centre is trying to ruin the economy of Punjab, by increasing the prices of DAP and now potash.

ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਆਰਥਿਕਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਡੀ.ਏ.ਪੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਪੋਟਾਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਵਧਾ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਸੋਚ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੀ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸ਼ਬਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਖੇਧੀ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਵਧੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਲਦੀ ਤੋਂ ਜਲਦੀ ਵਾਪਸ ਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇ। — Jeevan Jyot Kaur (@jeevanjyot20) May 2, 2022

This shows the anti-farmer policy of the Centre, she tweeted.

AAP Youth Wing Punjab president Anmol Gagan Mann wrote: "Seems like the BJP government at centre has willfully vowed to shatter Punjab's economy to ruins. First the increased price of DAP and now Potash is condemnable. Centre govt needs to immediately bring down the prices of both Potash & DAP to give much needed relief to farmers."

Seems like the BJP government at centre has willfully vowed to shatter Punjab's economy to ruins. First the increased price of DAP and now Potash is condemnable.



Centre govt needs to immediately bring down the prices of both Potash & DAP to give much needed relief to farmers. — Anmol Gagan Maan (@AnmolGaganMann) May 2, 2022

Tanda MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill wrote:

ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਹਰ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਲਗਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਡੀ.ਏ.ਪੀ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਪੋਟਾਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਵੱਧਣ ਤੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਲੋਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਵਾਪਿਸ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਦੇ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। — MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill (@RajaJasvir) May 2, 2022

"The anti-farmer central government is making every effort to stop the growth of Punjab which we see first in DAP and now in rising potash prices. The Punjab government has not accepted the decision of the hiked prices and is urging the Centre to withdraw the hiked prices."

