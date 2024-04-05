 ‘Centre using ED as weapon to silence Opposition’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • ‘Centre using ED as weapon to silence Opposition’
The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Centre using ED as weapon to silence Opposition’

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

‘Centre using ED as weapon to silence Opposition’

Bhagwant Mann, CM



All AAP workers are generals and sepoys too. We are prepared to fight till our last breath against the BJP’s attempt at silencing us. If the BJP thinks it has silenced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after arresting Arvind Kejriwal, it is mistaken. We are the product of a revolution and have fire to stand against the oppression, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a special interview with Sanjeev Singh Bariana, Associate Editor.

The public never speaks its heart out before the elections. People are watching how all government agencies are being misused to silence the Opposition by the BJP. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

What has changed in the political scenario after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal?

Our democracy will be murdered, if the current political scenario continues. This is not for what our freedom fighters laid their lives for. The Constitution will be meaningless if the Enforcement Directorate is used as a weapon by the BJP to silence the Opposition like it has been done in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. Look at the crooks becoming a part of the BJP, as shown in the electoral bonds data released recently. Look at how eight out of 36 votes in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls were tempered in front of the camera to benefit the BJP.

How are you prepared to face the situation?

The public never speaks its heart out before the elections. People are watching how all government agencies are being misused to silence the Opposition. The June 4 results will be a new chapter in the history of our country.

Do you have any fear that Central agencies could take action in Punjab over its liquor policy, on the lines of the Delhi liquor policy case?

All noise is meaningless. We have increased the liquor revenue in the state from Rs 6,200 crore annually to Rs 9,200 crore. We will soon cross the Rs 10,000-crore mark. This is far above the collections made by the earlier governments of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal. They had only helped their relatives and financiers.

You accuse the BJP of targeting the Opposition, but there are allegations that your government has done the same to over 10 top Congress leaders.

There is no comparison in cases between leaders of the two parties. Former Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora was caught red-handed for handing over a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. Former Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested for direct involvement in the tender scam. Former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was nabbed for his involvement in a forests scam. In our case, the ED has not even been able to establish any money trail. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested, had no direct or even indirect link with the policy decision.

SAD leader Bikram Majithia is being called repeatedly by SIT in a drugs case for which he was booked in 2021, but why have the authorities failed to file a challan against him?

The case got complicated during the time of the Congress government. There were many loose ends. We are rewriting the case file. The challan will definitely be put up and the guilty will not be spared.

What is being done to check the falling underground water level?

In the first place, we are reviving the tract of ‘dead’ canals. Underground pipes are being put at several places. The use of canal water has doubled during the past two years. Once the process is complete, there will be reduction of more than five lakh tubewells out of the existing 14.50 lakh.

You had promised to create new job avenues in the state, but a large number of youth continue to move abroad in search of opportunities.

The situation has changed now. Many countries, including Canada, have stopped the easy entry of students. At the same time, we have started regular recruitment drives. We have decided to recruit about 2,200 police personnel each year. This will soon be introduced in other departments.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

4
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

5
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

6
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

7
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

8
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

9
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

10
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

1st indigenously developed cancer cell therapy unveiled

1st indigenously developed cancer cell therapy unveiled at IIT Bombay

Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Army mulls creating ‘adversarial’ force for competitive war games

Proposal discussed at Army Commanders’ Conference


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Administration

PGI staff call off strike

Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured