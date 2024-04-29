CEO launches WhatsApp channel on poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp Channel, ‘Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab’.

CEO Sibin C said the WhatsApp channel aims to circulate crucial information regarding elections, including election procedures, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities, important dates, different statistics and many more information related with Lok Sabha Election, etc. among the public and stakeholders. Additionally, the channel will showcase significant initiatives undertaken by the CEO’s office to enhance voter turnout, aligning with the goal of ‘is vaar, 70 paar.’

This initiative is part of the CEO’s efforts to leverage technology for enhanced public engagement. Regular podcasts and ‘Facebook live’ sessions are also being conducted by the office to disseminate information.

