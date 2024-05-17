Punjab CEO reviews election readiness with officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

To ensure free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C held a high-level meeting on Thursday with all District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police (CPs), and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Punjab. During the meeting, he meticulously reviewed all election-related preparations at the district level for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Holding a review meeting through video conferencing, CEO Sibin C asked the officers to comply with all directions issued by the Election Commission and directed them to strictly enforce model code of conduct, flying squads, Excise teams and border check posts to prevent the inflow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs, arms, and freebies across the state.

Considering the heat wave on polling day, Sibin C instructed officers to ensure adequate facilities at all polling stations in their respective districts. He asked them to take micro-level initiatives to achieve the target of ‘Iss vaar 70 paar’ by conducting a smooth election. He told officers to provide a voter-friendly environment by offering various facilities at polling booths, including voter assistance booths, pink, green, youth, and PwD polling stations, as well as special facilitation for PwD voters. He also mandated the availability of at least one wheelchair at each polling station across the state.

During the meeting, the CEO reviewed proper management for the reception of postal ballots, security arrangements at the strong rooms, and CCTV/videography setups as per the Commission’s instructions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.