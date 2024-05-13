CEO seeks report on Bittu plaint

Chandigarh, May 12
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, has sought a report from the Principal Secretary, Department of Local Government, Punjab, regarding a complaint submitted by Ravneet Singh Bittu, MP, Ludhiana, that the Municipal Commissioner had not issued a no-dues certificate (NDC) to him as per the EC guidelines and he was misusing his authority.
Bittu had submitted a complaint to the CEO regarding non-issuance of NDC by the Municipal Commissioner within 48 hours of submission of application, which he claimed was impeding his ability to participate in Lok Sabha elections.
To address the matter promptly, the CEO has written to the Principal Secretary to conduct a swift inquiry and submit the findings to the EC.
