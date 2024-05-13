CEO seeks report on Bittu plaint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, has sought a report from the Principal Secretary, Department of Local Government, Punjab, regarding a complaint submitted by Ravneet Singh Bittu, MP, Ludhiana, that the Municipal Commissioner had not issued a no-dues certificate (NDC) to him as per the EC guidelines and he was misusing his authority.

Bittu had submitted a complaint to the CEO regarding non-issuance of NDC by the Municipal Commissioner within 48 hours of submission of application, which he claimed was impeding his ability to participate in Lok Sabha elections.

To address the matter promptly, the CEO has written to the Principal Secretary to conduct a swift inquiry and submit the findings to the EC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ravneet Bittu