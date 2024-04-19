CEO to go live on FB today

Chandigarh, April 18
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C will go live on Facebook tomorrow to respond to queries of voters related to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. The live event has been named “Talk to Your CEO Punjab”.
The CEO said various programmes were being run to achieve the goal “Is vaar 70 paar” and to make the masses aware about their voting rights. A podcast has also been launched, which highlights key aspects of the electoral process, including voter registration, voting process and the importance of citizens’ participation in voting.
The CEO said he would go live on @TheCeoPunjab on Facebook and answer the queries related to the poll. He added that voters could ask queries and give their suggestions on Facebook, Instagram and X before 11 am.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake