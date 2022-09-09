Raghav Chadha meets new chairmen of boards, corporations of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met newly appointed chairpersons of government boards and corporations and asked them to work hard to bring back the lost glory of the state.

Extending his best wishes to new appointees, Chadha stressed that they would have to win the hearts of the people of the state with their performance and for this they have to work round the clock.

“People have shown faith in us and we are duty-bound to work for their welfare,” Chadha said.

#raghav chadha